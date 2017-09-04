I never said Jinapor, Asenso-Boakye took bribes – A Plus

General News of Monday, 4 September 2017

Controversial Hiplife Artiste and staunch supporter of President Akufo-Addo, Kwame Asare Obeng, also known as A Plus says the allegation of corruption he levelled against the two Deputy Chiefs of Staff, Samuel Abu Jinapor and Francis Asenso-Boakye has nothing to do with bribery.

According to him, Ghanaians should not skew his corruption allegation against the duo to mean that they have taken money from people as it has been widely speculated in news.

Without denying the use of the word “corruption”, Kwame A-Plus on Okay FM’s ‘Ade Akye Abia’ Morning Show insisted he has never mentioned anywhere that the two Deputy Chiefs of Staff have taken bribes.

“Sometimes, people don’t get your explanation when you talk about corruption. Corruption does not only mean that the person has taken bribe and so people might think that two persons I have mentioned have taken bribes; no, they have not taken any bribe anywhere,” he explained.

He stressed that “when I said corruption, it has a meaning but maybe it is in the minds of some people that they [Jinapor and Asenso-Boakye] had taken bribe, no it is not so.”

He again described that being dishonest with the position one occupies also amounts to corruption; reiterating that many social vices can constitute corruption including cheating in marriage.

“I can say on this radio station that none of them [Jinapor and Asenso-Boakye] have taken any money anywhere,” he emphasized.

Meanwhile, the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) has begun a probe into corruption allegations levelled against deputy Chiefs of Staff; Samuel Abu Jinapor and Francis Asenso-Boakye by Kwame A Plus.