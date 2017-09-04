I never said I would walk around naked – Stephanie Benson

Entertainment of Monday, 4 September 2017

Source: peacefmonline.com

Stephanie Benson

Award winning international Jazz Singer, Stephanie Benson annuls social media speculations that she said wouldn’t mind walking naked.

“I never said I was going to walk around naked. I was in a television interview with Berla Mundi on GhOne TV talking about breast cancer. I told her it was a medical condition I had to deal with, I had to have life-saving surgeries which included having a mastectomy, the complete removal of my breast tissue and later a reconstruction of breast and nipple.

I said I was not shy showing her because I’m not ashamed of my body. I had performed a dance on a London Theatre stage as Josephine Baker who was the very first black exotic Dancer.

Those were my comments…….then she asked if I would willingly show her and the world my breast for medical purposes I would be ok with it, and I said I don’t mind. The word Breast Cancer scares people.

I would want people to know there is life after Cancer….those were my words in response to her questions concerning breast cancer. But my words got misconstrued by some blogs, and they went on to misquote me that I said I was gonna walk around naked. That’s not true”, Stephanie Benson rebuts.

The ‘false publications’ have been circulating on social media platforms over the weekend; so she had to respond and rebut such reportage. She urges her fans and the general public to ignore such untrue statements.

Stephanie Benson recently a new single “One More” featuring Samini.

Watch the video below: