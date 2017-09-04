I have shot 20 episodes for Kejetia vs Makola – Clemento Suarez

Entertainment of Monday, 4 September 2017

Ardent followers of new hit TV comedy show, KejetiaVrsMakola showed great joy when pictures of popular stage play actor, Clemento Suarez in the courtroom of the show hit social media.

Many Ghanaians who love the comedy show started asking when the episodes, which feature the alumnus of the University of Ghana, be hitting screens.

No information was communicated either from producers of the show or Clemento Suarez after the pictures spread on social media but the latter has broken his silence over the new move to join cast for KejetiaVrsMakola.

Clement Ashietey as he is known privately speaking to Abrantepa on Radio Univers’ Brunch2Lunch entertainment show disclosed that he is part of the cast of the series but his busy schedules in Accra stopped him from featuring in the first season.

Mr. Ashietey continued that he managed to travel to Kumasi for the show when producers informed him that shoot for the second season has commenced.

The actor cum musician revealed on Radio Univers Monday morning that he shot twenty episodes when he traveled to Kumasi for the shoot. Clement Suarez added that he couldn’t tell when his episodes will be shown.

He then pleaded with the public to watch the show and criticize them when necessary.