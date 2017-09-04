I have love for M.anifest’s work – Sarkodie

Entertainment of Monday, 4 September 2017

Source: mynewsgh.com

2017-09-04

Sarkodie <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385179598"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1504506624_395_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Rapper Sarkodie has openly declared his love for his supposed rival, M.anifest.

Sarkordie who was speaking at the 2017 edition of Africa Dialogue admitted that he loves M.anifest and his style of music and host of other Ghanaian acts.

He said “I love Pappy Kojo, Joey B, B4Bonah and Strongman who happens to be the youngest kid on his label”, Sarkodie said.

He also said a lot more young artistes approach him wanting his advice on how they can be relevant in the music industry but his advise has always been that they they need to be super creative and also be consistent with their work.

Watch video below: