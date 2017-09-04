I dropped out of school at Class 4 – Gospel Musician

Entertainment of Monday, 4 September 2017

Bernice Ansah

Ghanaian gospel music star, Bernice Ansah has revealed she quit school due to the insecurity of her family during the chaotic revolution days.

She said, her father, a retired soldier during the attempted coup d’état in the 1970s was most declared wanted so he had to ran for his life.

According to her, she left to stay with her Aunt at Asante Akyim when life became difficult.

“I dropped out of school in class 4… I was good in class especially Maths but English was my difficult subject. I stayed with my aunt because my mother was then residing in Germany and I had to relocate to several places with my aunt, that is why I couldn’t further my education,” she told Atinka FM.

The Gospel diva who said she wasn’t worried about her educational background disclosed that she was fortunate to have been employed as a sales girl at Ghana Films for six years.

“Though I dropped out of school at class four, I had a job as a Sales Girl for six years at Ghana Films. It’s God who gives wisdom and Favour. They did a deployment which some of us were sacked but I wasn’t bothered at all. I tried doing some connections to get a visa to go abroad but I was told by a renowned Pastor that my ambition to travel out of the country wouldn’t work.

He told me I will become gospel musician and that is how far the Lord has brought me,” Bernice Ansah added.

Bernice Ansah is undoubtedly a force to reckon with as far as gospel music is a concern. She has been in the music industry for a decade now.

She was amongst the celebrities who openly declared their support for the former President John Dramani Mahama before the 2016 general elections.

Bernice Ansah is best remembered for songs like Immigration No Aye Tight, Meda wase, Turning Around, You Deserve All The Glory, just to mention a few.