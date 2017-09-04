HOT AUDIO: Apologise to Ghanaians over Free SHS – Ablakwa

Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has urged government to immediately apologize to Ghanaians for shifting the goal post on its flagship Free SHS campaign promise.

Speaking on Asempa FM’s Ekosi Sen Monday, he recalled that the NPP government promised a free and comprehensive senior high school education so he could not fathom why the policy will not benefit continuing students.

This he noted, shows how deceptive the NPP government has been as far as the Free SHS is concerned.

Samuel Okudjeto Ablakwa, who is a former Deputy Education Minister, is therefore calling on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to apologize to Ghanaians.

According to him, the NPP promised, during their campaign that the Free SHS will benefit both fresh and continuing students it Education Minister Matthew Opoku Prempeh recently announced only fresh students who pass their BECE will benefit.

The Minister, who failed to mention what constitutes a pass mark, noted that the policy will be merit-based and not wholesale for students.

But the North Tongu MP recalled that the government had given the indication that every Ghanaian student at the secondary level will benefit from the Policy.

“This cutback on beneficiaries of the Free SHS policy is at variance with the NPP’s manifesto promise and amounts to a deception by NPP government so they must apologize to us,” he said.

