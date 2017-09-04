Harmonious Chorale dominates GHYouth Choir Choral Festival & Awards

Entertainment of Monday, 4 September 2017

Source: Myjoyonline.com

2017-09-04

The Awards were supported by the likes of Nii Ayittey Hammond <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385179598"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1504567826_772_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

The College of Physicians & Surgeons auditorium came to life last Saturday evening when patrons of choral music and music lovers, in general, filled up the place to witness this year’s GHYouth Choir Choral Festival & Awards 2017.

The event, which was emceed by two of Ghanaian’s hilarious comedians OB Amponsah and Foster Romanus, kept the auditorium lively throughout the night, though it started a little later than the time the organizers communicated.

The Awards were supported by the likes of Nii Ayittey Hammond (Head of productions, Charter House), Tonyi Senayah of Horseman Shoes, Miss Laurie Thomas from Jamaica, and Frankie 5.

The Ghana Youth Choir Choral Festival (GHYCCF) & Awards brand has grown with each passing year.

The vision behind this is to celebrate, preserve, develop, showcase, unearth, advance, promote, professionalize and mainstream choral music by honoring and awarding excellence in choral music across the country and to the world at large, said Stephen Ekow Dougan (CEO).

The role of music in defining a Ghanaian may reach unprecedented levels of acceptance and social influence in the coming years as Ghanaian choral and orchestral ensembles take center-stage in our national dialogue.

Ghanaian choral music has forged a strong identity and has become an exportable commodity, thanks to the effort of all the musicians.

Harmonious Chorale, an international interdenominational choir located in Accra, emerged as the ultimate winners on the night with four awards to their credit.

Patrons and lovers of the choral music fraternity in Ghana kept enjoying themselves even after the show had come to an end.