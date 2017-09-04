Gyan, Ayew out of Congo clash in Libreville

Report says they are both injured <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385178506"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1504513824_541_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Black Stars captains Asamoah Gyan and Andre Ayew will have to cheer their team mates from the touchlines in Brazzaville after it emerged that they had picked up injuries ruling them out of the match.

The two players were taken off in the 1-1 draw in Kumasi in the second half and it has now been revealed that they were both injured.

Gyan hurt his groin while Andre Ayew picked up a thigh injury.

They were not part of the team’s training in Accra on Saturday and it has been confirmed that they will not play the return leg in Congo on Tuesday.

It is not clear if they will travel with their colleagues to Congo or not but coach Kwesi Appiah will definitely shuffle his team for the match as he chases Ghana’s first victory of the series and a very slim chance of going to Russia in 2018.

