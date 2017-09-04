GFA is second largest ‘Galamsey’ in Ghana – Abbey Pobbi

Sports News of Monday, 4 September 2017

Source: sportsworldghana.com

Veteran football administrator, Jonathan Abbey Pobbi has described the senior national team, Ghana Black Stars as the second largest ‘galamsey’ in the country.

According to Abbey Pobbi, the national team has subtly been converted into a cash cow for a cabal involved in the management of the team.

He was speaking to host of Abusua Nkommo, Kwame Adinkra on issues affecting performance of the Ghana Black Stars.

The football administrator says, “the Ghana Black Stars is the second largest galamsey business in Ghana today and until we take drastic action, our football will continue to go down.”

“If I were to advise the government, I will suggest we extend the operation vanguard to the doorstep of the GFA.”

He alleges, “Kwesi Nyantakyi has formed a cabal at the GFA mainly made up of goro boys whose major preoccupation is to create avenues of extorting monies from state coffers in the name of running football and I think that’s why God is punishing us with these abysmal performances.”

“Again, I will advise the government to implement the Brazil Committee report and I’m sure by the time government finishes with the implementation, the entire GFA kingpins and their goro boys will cease to exist,” he charged.