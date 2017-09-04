Funny Face shows off his huge ‘boner’ amidst sexual dissatisfaction controversy

Entertainment of Monday, 4 September 2017

Popular Ghanaian comedian, Nana Yaw Oduro Boateng, better known in showbiz circles as Funny Face, shows off a huge ‘boner’ amidst ex-wife controversies.

The comedian, notwithstanding his ex-wife’s claims that he was a two minutes man in bed took to Facebook in his attempt to give a counter attack.

Funny Face posted a photo with caption;

“Herrrh My sister you can lie oo … What a pity Lol … Try harder !! Hahaha”

In the photo, Funny Face directed his finger to the flap of his trouser showing his huge ‘boner’.

It has become more evident in the photo that, he has a huge ‘tool’.