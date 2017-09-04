Funny Face disgraces ex-wife | Entertainment 2017-09-04

Entertainment of Monday, 4 September 2017

Source: fnnewsonline.com

2017-09-04

Funny Face and ex-wife <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385179598"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1504492223_623_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Ghanaian comedian and musician, Funny Face, born Nana Yaw Oduro Boateng, is talking too much and bad-mouthing his ex-wife, Madam Elisabeth Adjoa Ntim.

The comedian in a recent interview on Accra-based Television station, UTV, has let out lot of skeletons from the cupboard.

He said;

“My ‘useless’ marriage ended in a divorce because my wife then committed over thirty (36) sins, she has been sleeping with friends.”

The ‘Cow N Chicken’ actor ended up blaming himself for not doing his homework very well before tying the knot to her.

“I really blame myself now, I didn’t do my homework very well, and otherwise I won’t have married her”

“Her Big buttocks and ass and hips pushed me into marrying her.”