Funny Face disgraces ex-wife | Entertainment 2017-09-04

Entertainment of Monday, 4 September 2017
Source: fnnewsonline.com
2017-09-04
Ghanaian comedian and musician, Funny Face, born Nana Yaw Oduro Boateng, is talking too much and bad-mouthing his ex-wife, Madam Elisabeth Adjoa Ntim.
The comedian in a recent interview on Accra-based Television station, UTV, has let out lot of skeletons from the cupboard.
He said;
“My ‘useless’ marriage ended in a divorce because my wife then committed over thirty (36) sins, she has been sleeping with friends.”
The ‘Cow N Chicken’ actor ended up blaming himself for not doing his homework very well before tying the knot to her.
“I really blame myself now, I didn’t do my homework very well, and otherwise I won’t have married her”
“Her Big buttocks and ass and hips pushed me into marrying her.”