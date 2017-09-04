Free SHS critiques don’t tickle me – Abraham Attah

Entertainment of Monday, 4 September 2017

Young Ghanaian actor, Abraham Attah has a word for those who have strongly opposed his Free SHS ambassadorial role.



The actor, who has starred in major blockbuster movies including ‘Spiderman Homecoming,’ ‘Beast of No Nation,’ and others recently joined the youth in the country to embark on a campaign walk which was organized by E on 3 and the Ministry of Education to promote the ‘Free SHS’ policy instituted by the NPP government.

Speaking with Campus Base TV, Abraham Attah stated that he’s not worried about the backlash from the media and public, concerning his ‘Free SHS’ ambassadorial role. According to the child actor, such comments are unguided since he’s attended school in Ghana before.

He even went on to make references to some politicians who didn’t school in Ghana, yet hold governmental positions.

‘People are saying I don’t go to school here but let me say this, I’m a Ghanaian; not everyone including the President, ministers and others went to school in Ghana. It doesn’t matter if I go to school here or not. For your information, I’ve schooled in Ghana before so I can be an ambassador for free SHS,’ he said

Abraham Attah concluded by advising beneficiaries of the policy.

‘My advice to them is they should study hard and excel in their academic works.’

Abraham Attah was selected as the ambassador by government, to spearhead the campaign in sensitizing the public about the Free SHS project and also to be a role model to his peers.