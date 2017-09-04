Free SHS: Arrest irresponsible parents – Group tell Government

General News of Monday, 4 September 2017

It will be recalled that, President Akufo-Addo in the heat up to the 2016 General elections promised Ghanaians particularly BECE candidates of Free Education at the Secondary School level.

However, the policy has been dealt with a big blow to the disgust of Parents as 92% of Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) candidates would be able to enjoy the ”FREE SHS”.

Nonetheless, a group calling itself The Network for Assin Development is asking the Akufo-Administration arrest parents who deny their kids the chance to go to school as government commences the execution of the Free Senior High School (SHS) programme this September.

In a statement released by the Network, read: ”They believe that education is the key to success and therefore entreated every parent to take advantage the Free SHS initiative “since it is a laudable initiative to help our wards in the area”.

The Group stated that: ”The Free SHS policy should not be seen as politics, but a policy to help with the development of every Ghanaian child therefore “any parent who denies his or her ward of going to school should be arrested and face legal action since they are infringing on rights of the children”.

The Group how called on the traditional and opinion leaders in Assin land to release lands to the government in order to facilitate the One-District, One-Factory project because “it will go a long way to create jobs for youth in the area”.

According to the Network: ”70 to 80 per cent of the youth in the area are unemployed which has resulted in “abject poverty in the area”.

”That, if unemployment is not solved in the area “a year to come, the criminal activities will increase”. They also called on the youth to take advantage of the One-District, One-Factory project when it commences in the area in order to promote development.” The statement added.

The Group thus asked Members of Parliament, the District Chief Executive, and other top officials such as John Boadu, the Acting General Secretary of NPP, and Prof Dominick, to liaise to bring development to and.