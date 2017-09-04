Former Achimota School prefect dances ‘Azonto’ with his gay partner

play videoThe couple entertain their guests with ‘Azonto’

Former school prefect of Achimota School between 1993/1994 and also host of Smash TV, an entertainment program has sparked public outrage in Ghana following reports of a gay marriage ceremony held between him and a white partner

The Ghanaian born, Stephen Kabutey Ofoi Caeser who got married to his white male partner prior to his travel to the US used to reside in the Mataheko area.

It is gathered that he decided to hold the ceremony in the US to save himself from the stigma associated with homosexuality in Ghana.

At the reception however, the gay partners decided to treat their guests to the popular Azonto dance.

قالب وردپرس

Comments