Flowking Stone premieres video for ‘Beast’

Music of Monday, 4 September 2017

Source: yfmghana.com

2017-09-04

play videoFlowking Stone <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385179598"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1504566024_228_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Flowking Stone finally unleashes the beast The undefeated award winning African best rapper, Flowking Stone nicknamed the Mayweather of Ghana rap once again knocks out his fans with his hallmarked heavy punches embedded in his dynamic flow, rhythm, and style.

Beast discusses modern day societal issues and the state of rap in GH Hip Hop. As a thank you to all well wishers and fans who were worried when he was admitted to the hospital. FlowKing says this is to let you know he is still strong and fears like a beast.

Video directed by Prince Dovlo music produced by Tubhani music written directed and performed by Flowking Stone.