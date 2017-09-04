Five of Kwesi Appiah’s starters at Ghana/Congo match are bench-warmers for their clubs

Sports News of Monday, 4 September 2017

Source: ghanasportsonline.com

2017-09-04

Ghana were left disappointed after the Black Stars failed to defeat Congo in the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifiers on Friday afternoon at the Baba Yara in Kumasi.

Fans are pointing accusing fingers in different directions with the Ghana FA, the Sports Ministry and players as well as the technical team.

The Red Devils took the lead through Thievy Bifouma after a defensive blip but Newcastle United’s Christian Atsu who glittered for the Magpies before flying down to Accra set-up Thomas Partey, who was on the score-sheet for Atletico Madrid, to score the equalizer.

5 of Kwesi Appiah’s starting 11, Daniel Amartey, Richard Ofori, Jeffrey Schlupp, Ebenezer Ofori and Asamoah Gyan, were bench-warmers in their games.

Other players in the game were below average on the afternoon and Ghana Sports Online takes a look at how the ELEVEN players who started the game fared for their clubs before joining the camp West African giants.

Goalkeeper: Richard Ofori was a spectator from the bench in Maritzburg United’s 0-0 draw with SuperSports United in the Premier Soccer League in South Africa. Ofori is yet to get game minutes since his switch from Wa All Stars. RATING: 1/10.

Right-Back: Joseph Attamah Larweh was booked in the 26th minute and he played the entire game for Istanbul as they beat Konyaspor 2-1. Note: He was played out of his favourite center-back role. RATING: 6/10

Left-Back: Jeffrey Schlupp was on the bench for Crystal Palace in their 2-0 loss against Swansea City. RATING: 1/10

Center-Back: Daniel Amartey’s nightmarish bench-warming role perpetuated at Leicester City as he warmed the bench in the Foxes defeat to Manchester United. RATING: 1/10

Center-Back: Jonathan Mensah scored for Columbus Crew to inspire them to a 2-1 win over FC Dallas. Meanwhile full-back Harrison Afful played the last 13 minutes for the Crew. RATING: 8/10

Holding Midfielder: Thomas Teye Partey was silky and scored one of the Atletico Madrid’s goals as they consigned Las Palmas to a 5-1 defeat. The 24-year-old scored from a Yannick Carrasco assist. RATING: 8/10

Midfielder: Ebenezer Ofori is still waiting to make his Bundesliga debut as he was benched once more in Stuttgart’s 1-0 win over Mainz 05. The former New Edubiase United and Ghana U20 player overly impressed the last time he played for the Black Stars in Kumasi. RATING: 1/10

Winger: Christian Atsu was top of the game as he assisted the opening goal. The former Chelsea player was razor-sharp on the flanks. RATING: 8.5/10

Winger: Andre Ayew put in a peripheral show in West Ham United’s 3-0 loss at Newcastle United. He was replaced in the second-half. RATING: 4.5/10

Forward: Jordan Ayew was in flamboyant shape as he scored for Swansea City and helped them to a 2-0 win over Crystal Palace. RATING: 7.5/10

Forward: Asamoah Gyan came off the bench to play for Kayserisor in their 2-2 home draw with Osmanl?spor. He played the last 33 minutes of the game for his side. RATING: 4/10