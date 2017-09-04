Ema Boateng scores to help LA Galaxy end winless run in MLS

Sports News of Monday, 4 September 2017



Ghanaian attacker Ema Boateng scored to inspire LA Galaxy to an impressive 3-0 win over Colorado Rapids in the Major League Soccer on Saturday.

The 23-year-old cushioned the lead for the LA in the 23rd minute after Romain Alessandrini had opened the scoring in the 18th minute from the spot after Ghanaian Gyasi Zardes was fouled inside the box by the visitors keeper.

Zardes then squared a ball inside the box for the former Helsingborg IF star to power home from inside the box.

Zardes then scored the third goal to cement the win for his side.

Boateng has now scored four (4) goals in 26 games for LA this season.

While he was scoring Ghanaian midfielder Bismark Adjei-Boateng was unused by the losers.