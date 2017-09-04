Ebony’s explicit new video angers Ghanaians

Entertainment of Monday, 4 September 2017

Controversial Ghanaian female artist, Ebony Reign has released an explicit video and Ghanaians this time will not free her from insults.

Ebony is always seen as a celebrity who doesn’t take into consideration the moral values in the country but choose to act the other way.

Majority Of Ghanaians seemed not to be happy with the kind of lifestyle the Dancehall sensation Ebony has chosen to live, and many are criticizing her on various forms.

However, father of Ebony, Nana Poku-Kwarteng already came out to shut down critics on her daughter’s lifestyle saying he sees nothing wrong with the outfits and the lifestyle his daughter lives.

He added that he personally chooses her wardrobe for her so don’t ever say ‘she has no home training’, because she has, except it is what you expected.