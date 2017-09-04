Disappointed BECE students told to exercise patience

General News of Monday, 4 September 2017

National Coordinator for Computerized School Selection and Placement System, Mark Mensah has urged Junior High School (JHS) students who wrote the BECE exams and were not placed in any school to exercise patience.

According to him, students who could not get their preferred choice of schools will have to resort to the online Self-placement model which seeks to provide ‘second chance’ to unplaced candidates.

He explained that students with results ranging from aggregate 9 to 24 will have a different cluster of schools compared to those ranging from aggregate 25 and above.

“All those who didn’t get school will have options thus schools with vacancies. They are categorized into 2. From aggregate 9 to 24 will have their set of schools likewise those with 25 and above have theirs too. Students can submit their forms online and it will be processed…” he indicated.

To access the online portal for the Self-placement model, Mr Mensah urged students to purchase an e-voucher card and visit the ‘www.myjhsresult.net’ website to continue with the system.

He however stated the duration is limited per school with vacancies.

“Students should buy the scratch card and visit the ‘www.myjhsresult.net’ to continue with the process. So based on your performance you get the school you deserve. If there are 100 people liable for vacancy in a school, when it’s full, the automated system will delete that particular school from the list leaving other schools with vacancies…” he said.

Mr Mensah maintained the Akufo-Addo-Bawumia administration have policies formulated to raise lower ranked schools to be at par with the renowned ones.

“There are programs in play to raise lower ranked schools to be at par with the recognised ones. The government should be given a three year period and most of them will be implemented. We should ensure that all the schools have equal distribution for all resources…” he said on Accra based Okay FM.