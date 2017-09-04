Demo against telenovelas in Twi very necessary – Lilwin’s manager makes u-turn

Entertainment of Monday, 4 September 2017

2017-09-04

Kwadwo Nkansah Lilwin’s manager, Razak Immisah who told Zionfelix on Radio Univers’ Brunch2Lunch entertainment show that the demonstration by FIPAG and movie makers against Telenovelas in Twi is not necessary has made a row back.

Razak after public backlash for his comments has apologised for his words. Speaking to Zionfelix.net to retract his statement reported earlier, Mr. Immisah stated that he had not been briefed about the reason for the protest hence his comments that the demo was a waste of time and resources when commenting on the upcoming march on Radio Univers in Accra.

The musician, actor and artist manager added that after reading reasons for the event expected to happen soon in the Garden City, he believes it is a good move so has made plans to join the fight. He then pleaded with all who reached the decision not to demonstrate against Telenovelas in Twi as a result of his utterance to also reconsider their decision.

Razak further stated that his artist, Liwin has received official letter to join the demonstrators contrary to his words on Radio Univers when speaking to Zionfelix on Brunch2Lunch on Monday that they have not been invited.

According to him, the letter was sent before his remark on the entertainment show but his artist had not informed him at the time of the interview.