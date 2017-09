Kenya’s presidential election will be re-run on 17 October after the original result was annulled, the electoral body has announced.

The election commission head said that only President Uhuru Kenyatta and opposition leader Raila Odinga would be on the ballot paper.

Mr Kenyatta had been declared the winner, with 54% of the vote.

But Mr Odinga complained of widespread irregularities and the Supreme Court declared the first poll null and void.