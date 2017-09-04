Customer experience is key driver to every business – Groupe Ideal Manager

The Head of Customer Excellence and Quality Assurance at Groupe Ideal says customer experience is essential for the growth of every business.

Ethel Darko made this assertion at one of Groupe Ideal’s team visit one of its visits to create awareness on service excellence.

She noted that customer service is the key to maintaining good customer relations and growing a successful business.

“Customers today are savvy and have the power to choose between competing companies, which offer varying levels of customer service from poor to excellent.

“Investing in the customer experience enables the company to stay ahead of the competition and should be a priority for all businesses,” she said.

According to her, Groupe Ideal currently has a customer base of three million and counting.

She said each customer contact is an opportunity to build a better relationship and differentiate the company from competition which they are committed to.

“We are repositioning our business to enhance operations for product and service innovation through various customer focused initiatives in order to deliver superior service to our existing and prospective customers.

“A good customer experience helps have an easy and enjoyable experience. It’s more than just providing answers; it’s an important part of the promise your brand makes to its customers. And it’s critical to the success of any business,” she added.

According to Mrs Darko, “Rapport building with customers takes time, but when nurtured completely it produces dozens of amazing results.Therefore quality customer service plays a crucial role in getting repeated businesses.”

“For us at Groupe Ideal customer experience matters and is one key pillar for this year’s objectives for the business. We are therefore committed to giving our clientele base the best of service and experience within all our operations.

“Groupe Ideal is a financial and non-financial management firm that operates in the areas of Investment Banking, Business Finance, Asset Management, Mining and Offshore Consultancy Services, FCMG, Media and Security Services,” she said.