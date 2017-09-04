Corruption allegation: Twum Boafo commends Akufo-Addo

The former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Ghana Free Zones Board, Kwadwo Twum Boafo has commended President Akufo Addo for directing that the various corruption allegations against his appointees be investigated but hopes it will not be a ‘whitewash’.

President Akufo-Addo has directed the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) to investigate any allegations of corruption against his appointees.

The CID is therefore investigating allegations of corruption made by Kwame Asare Obeng, also known as A-Plus, against two Deputy Chiefs of Staff, Francis Asenso-Boakye, and Abu Jinapor.

The CID is also looking into corruption claims made by Assin Central MP, Kennedy Agyapong against the Communications Minister, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful.

Speaking to these issues on Radio Gold’s, Alhaji and Alhaji, programme, Saturday, Kwadwo Twum Boafo said no matter the outcome of the investigations, ‘somebody must be held accountable’.

“Let me commend the President of this country for allowing this process to even begin…let’s hope the same verge with which he let it begin, it will be allowed to conclude. If indeed the allegations are false the people who made them should be dealt with; whatever is the outcome, somebody must be held accountable….the people who made the allegation must not be allowed to say; we will not talk again” he said.