Choirmaster discloses instances of physical abuse in the group

Even after two members of what used to be one of Ghana’s favourite groups united, the last person, popularly called the Choirmaster has failed to team up with his colleagues.

According to Choirmaster, otherwise referred to as Praye Honeho, it wasn’t all rosy in the group, as one of them used to abuse the others.

He however refrained from providing further details, and is insistent to staying away from his former colleagues.

Another member, Kente (Praye Tenten) however denied that claim, repeatedly stating that it was far from the truth.

The group was formerly made up of Kente, Choirmaster and Cartel Big J.

The other two have however joined hands in a bid to revive the group.

