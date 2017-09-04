Charlton boss praises Dodoo’s quality

Sports News of Monday, 4 September 2017

Source: footballmadeinghana.com

2017-09-04

Joe Dodoo <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385178506"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1504526428_721_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Charlton Athletic boss Karl Robinson has lauded Ghanaian forward Joe Dodoo following his goal on his debut for the Addicks against Oldham in the League One on Saturday.

Dodoo who is on loan from Scottish giants Rangers netted the fourth goal for his side in the 72nd minute as they defeated Oldham by four goals to three at the SportsDirect.com Park

Robinson believes Dodoo is a great talent but it was unfortunate things did not work out well for him at the big clubs.

“Dodoo went up there as a teen but things did not materialize,” Robinson told his club’s website.

“We know that he is a top player, he is even not in the best of forms yet. He plays off the cuff but hopefully he can grow with this team,”

“We’re young, we are energetic and hopefully he is another one of them. To get a goal on your debut is good for him,” he added.

The 22-year-old loan deal with Charlton expires in January but is not yet known if he will return to Rangers.

He has previously featured for English Premiership Club Leicester City.