CDH invests GHC15, 000 in Ghana Armed Forces graduation

CDH Asset Management Limited, a subsidiary of CDH Financial Holdings Limited, has once again demonstrated its unflinching support for the Ghana Armed Forces Command and Staff College (GAFCSC) by providing a cash sponsorship of GHs15,000 towards the joint graduation for Course 36 (Senior Division) and Master’s degree programme in Defence and International Politics.

This kind gesture forms part of the ongoing CDH Defence Empowerment Programme (DEP), a corporate social investment programme intended to support selected strategic projects and programmes of the security services in the country.

The sponsorship is earmarked for organising the graduation ceremony and awarding the overall best student in Defence and International Diploma (MDIP).

Year after year, the CDH Group has supported the Ghana Armed Forces with the funding for the construction and improvement of physical and technological infrastructure.

Speaking on behalf of the Group Chief Executive of CDH Financial Holdings, Emmanuel Adu-Sarkodee, at a brief presentation ceremony, the Executive Director of CDH Asset Management Limited, Seth Aryitey, said the CDH Group has been unrelenting in its support for the Armed Forces because of the company’s belief in the mandate of the Ghana Armed Forces and the importance of its mission to Ghana’s peace and security.

“We believe the onus lies on both government and corporate Ghana to create the conducive environment for the building of a robust and reliable armed forces. Apart from the fact that it shows patriotism, it makes business sense to invest in peace and security; after all our businesses can only thrive when our peace and security are ensured and safeguarded by the armed forces,” Mr. Aryitey said.

He added, “CDH is ready to continue this endlessly rewarding relationship and create avenues for the two institutions to harness for growth.”

Receiving the cheque, the Commandant of the GAFCSC, Rear Admiral Amoama, recognised the immense contributions of the CDH Group to the College and the nation’s economy.

“I have seen the great work CDH has done in this college. We really appreciate it. This relationship has been long-standing and I believe it will be long-lasting. This gesture has come in a very good time, as we finalise preparations towards our graduation,” the Commandant noted.

The two institutions have enjoyed a mutually beneficial relationship by strategically leveraging each other’s strengths over the years.