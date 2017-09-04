Bola Ray, Reggie ‘N’ Bollie, others featured in new edition of Akwaaba Magazine

Entertainment of Monday, 4 September 2017

Source: Chris Koney

2017-09-04

The Summer edition of Akwaaba Leisure Magazine, the leading African magazine across Europe has been released. Currently, the hundred-page publication is available in all major African shops and other stationary outlets across Europe and also in selected shops in Ghana.

According to the Editor of the magazine, Chris Koney, “we at the Akwaaba Group are excited about this edition of the magazine more especially, the expansion of the scope of content to include the diplomatic community. I have no doubts that readers will appreciate and enjoy this edition more with a very diverse content ranging from creative arts, entertainment, business and commerce as well as general lifestyle”.

Personalities featured in the magazine include the Ambassador of the United States to Ghana, H.E Robert Jackson, Chief Executive of the EIB Network, Mr. Nathan Kwabena Adisi (Bola Ray), London based International Broadcaster, Nana Churcher, UK’s Grime and Hip-Hop musician Stormzy and Ghanaian socialite and entrepreneur Hajia4Real. Others are Ghanaian musicians Shatta Wale, Bisa K’dei, designer Abrantie The Gentleman and report on Ghana Party in the Park and Miss Ghana UK beauty pageant, both events took place in London.

The Publisher of the magazine and the Chief Executive Officer of The Akwaaba Group (Akwaaba UK), Mr. Dennis Tawiah, reiterated that the aim of the magazine is to inform, educate and entertain readers as well as writing Africa’s story and showcasing the good things from Africa.