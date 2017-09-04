Black Stars to leave for Congo today

Soccer News of Monday, 4 September 2017

The Black Stars will travel to Congo on Monday afternoon for the return leg of their 2018 World Cup qualifier in Brazzaville.

Coach Kwesi Appiah and his charges will train at the Accra Sports Stadium at 9am today before the journey to Congo.

Ghana lie 3rd in their World Cup qualifying group and are yet to win a game after three round of matches.

The Black Star were held to a 1-1 draw on Friday by Congo and will be heading for a positive result in the second leg scheduled for Tuesday September 5th.