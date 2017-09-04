Bill Asamoah has been ‘chopping’ Maame Serwaa – Big Akwes

Entertainment of Monday, 4 September 2017

2017-09-04

Kumawood actor Big Akwes, has come out to deny a claim made by Maame Serwaa that, he’s proposed to her several times.

Big Akwes in reacting to the claim on Peace Fm, Saturday afternoon denied the claim, saying he’s never proposed to Maame Serwaa and that it’s rather Bill Asamoah who has been ‘chopping’ the small girl.

His reaction comes on the back of a claim the young actress also known as Clara Benson made on blogger Zionfelix’s Youtube Show ‘Celebrity Ride With Zionfelix’ that he (Big Akwes) is one of the Kumawood actors who has proposed to her.

But speaking on Peace FM’s Entertainment review, Big Akwes debunked the claim saying that, Maame Serwaa is like a kid in his eyes and that there are those who have been having their ways with her.

When asked by the host, to mention a name, Big Akwes mentioned the name of Bill Asamoah with confidence and added that, it’s an open secret in Kumawood.

