Armed robbers raid home of Ghana midfielder Ebenezer Ofori

Sports News of Monday, 4 September 2017

Source: GHANAsoccernet.com

2017-09-04

Seven armed robbers raided the home of Ghana midfielder Ebenezer Ofori in Accra on Monday.

The 22-year-old’s Range Rover with registration number GR- 2027-17 was taken away by the robbers as well as some valuable items from his residence at Haatso, Accra.

The VfL Stuttgart silky enforcer played full throttle for the Black Stars as they were held to a 1-1 stalemate by the Red Devils of Congo in the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium last Friday.

GHANASoccernet.com can confirm that the former New Edubiase United midfielder has been excused from the Black Stars training today but he’s expected to join up his colleagues in camp tonight as they jet off to Brazzaville ahead of Tuesday’s return encounter against Congo.