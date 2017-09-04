An all new Vienna City Accra has started operation

Entertainment of Monday, 4 September 2017

Source: Nana Agyare

Vienna City

A whole new, exciting and Vienna City Accra has started operation, with great services and activities.

Vienna City is one of the biggest entertainment centres that is open from 11am to 5 am each day throughout the week and situated at Kwame Nkrumah Circle, opposite GCB Tower has activities each day with Monday Madness, Karaoke Happy hour on Tuesdays, open house party Ladies Night on Wednesdays, Francophone Night Out on Thursdays, Naughty Friday, Naija Night on Saturdays.

Vienna city complex is on more than 2,000 m2 air-conditioned area with a choice of facilities such as Restaurant (barbeque, shawarma and pizzeria), large open air bar, pool tables, a casino with poker machines, electronic roulette and LCD TVs.

The Garden restaurant serves Ghanaian, European and Lebanese cuisine as well as different kinds of pizzas and fish specialties.

The Casino is open every day from 12 pm to 4 am with great safety and security arrangements.

There is also a large secured parking space with a capacity of 100 cars.

