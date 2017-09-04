Alliance Francaise Accra presents ‘High Life Dance Party’

Music of Monday, 4 September 2017

Source: Monica Mensah

2017-09-04

The maiden edition will feature keyboard player, Opoku Mensah <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385179598"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1504537226_904_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

The ‘Highlife Dance Party’; an initiative of Alliance Francaise Accra will be organized monthly and will see performances by different bands for lovers and dancers of Highlife music.

The maiden edition will have Ghanaian born keyboard player, Opoku Mensah and his band thrilling audience to their favorite Highlife tunes.

Opoku Mensah is an award winning band leader, keyboard player, composer and arranger who has many years of experience in the music industry and has made Ghana proud on the International front by winning several prestigious awards including, Best African Music composer, Best Pianist in Africa (Eurasia records in Dubai and Benin) 2015.

The multi-talented artist is most passionate about jazz, Latin and afro-fusion type of music and has earned a lot of admiration in Ghana and International scene through his authentic African Music. He has played more concerts on the local scene, including +233 jazz bar, Republic, Alliance Francaise Accra and was part of the 2017 live in Accra Jazz Festival organized by Alliance Francaise Accra.

Opoku Mensah and his Nananom band represented Ghana, with roaring and congratulatory sounds from their ‘Spirit of Africa’ Album (launched in 2014) as they performed at the last Africa Rhythms Festival of music held in Forever Park in Lome, Togo. As they are now in Ghana, they will be performing at the first edition of the ‘Highlife Dance Party’ at Alliance Française Accra where audience will be treated to a refreshing high life performances from the 60s.

Opoku Mensah promises to bring his shine to the night with an all-new attitude and stage craft to this concert that will make audience scream for more. The concert will be taking on Saturday, 9th September at 8pm.

There is nothing more soothing and entertaining than been treated to an extraordinary Highlife tunes from the 60’s. For all lovers and advocates of Highlife music, join us let’s celebrate and enjoy quality highlife tunes.

Rate: ¢20.00 for Adults, ¢15.00 for AF students and Cultural Members. Free for children under 16.