Agyemang-Badu scores to power Bursaspor in friendly win

Ghana international Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu highlighted his impressive form in the Turkish Super Lig by scoring the opener for Bursaspor to inspire them to a 4-1 friendly win Sakaryaspor on Sunday afternoon.

Badu impressively scored the opener for the Greens before going ahead to get himself involved in the sequence of play to set up the third goal for Ghanaian youngster Atta Kofi in the 85th minute.

The 26-year-old race behind three defenders of the opposition and ghosted in to power home the lead in the 22nd minute in Bursaspor’s stadium annex.

After hitting the opener, the Udinese loanee was once again involved in the sequence of play to set-up Ghanaian youngster Atta Kofi to score the third goal for the side.

Badu has switched into gear since arriving on loan at the club and has scored once in three games for the Greens.

