Afia Schwarzenegger’s husband allegedly leaves her; catches her in bed with another man

Entertainment of Monday, 4 September 2017

Source: yen.com.gh

2017-09-04

A report by Ghanaian celebrity gossip website, GhanaCelebrities.com has it that comedienne, TV host and on-air-personality, Valentina Nana Agyeiwaa’s marriage may have hit the rocks.

According to the report, a source close to the controversial celebrity, better known in showbiz as “Afia Schwarzenegger” had revealed the information.

Lawrence Abrokwah, who is the current husband of Afia, is said to to have supposedly caught the actress in bed with another man.

The report states that Mr. Abrokwah recorded Afia in bed with her supposed love and asked her to move out of his house.

The source is quoted by GhanaCelebrities.com to have said, “It’s over between Afia Schwarzenegger and Lawrence and Afia has even taken off her wedding ring plus Lawrence has moved out”.

According to the report, the video taken by Mr. Abrokwah has since been leaked and is being used by some faceless elements to blackmail Afia Schwarzenegger.

Afia Schwarzenegger is yet to react to the reports and hasn’t yet confirmed or denied the claims by GhanaCelebrities.com

A screenshot of a conversation via messaging was attached to the post to corroborate the reports.