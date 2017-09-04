Afia Schwarzenegger angrily reacts to divorce claims

Entertainment of Monday, 4 September 2017

Comedienne, Afia Schwarzenegger has finally responded to reports that she was caught in bed with another man by her husband and therefore their young marriage has hit a snag.

The report indicated that Afia’s husband, Mr. Abrokwah took a video footage of the sexual bouts between Afia and her alleged lover.

It also indicated that Afia went in for another man because her husband has failed to pay the money they borrowed for their wedding in South Africa.

But in responding to the claims which have been published by other news portals, the TV personality says “My lawyer is called Lawyer Nkrabea Effah and just as we are doing to Multi Media…Alot of foolish jobless people r roaming in town in the name of bloggers…And the court is where we settle lies..It is called Defamation of character”.

She indicated that “Rumour for cash is the new business Good morning Schwaralewas…Today is Monday and I need to make money from some unintelligent people”.