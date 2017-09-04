“Adam the Eve” shakes Silverbird Cinemas with Massive turn out

“Adam the Eve” features Majid Michel, Roselyn Ngisah, as well as many other actors and actresses <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385179598"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1504558825_749_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

The much talked about movie “Adam the Eve” was premiered at premiered at Silverbird Cinemas in Accra Mall and West Hills on Friday.

“Adam the Eve” won the hearts of many movie lovers even before the main premiere through the quality posters and trailer released by the producers, Ingrid Elizabeth Alabi and her team at Time House Production.

Silverbird Cinemas at both malls were packed with huge crowd by 6:30pm, everyone wanting to see the movie and also catch a moment with their favorite celebrities on the red carpet.

“Adam the Eve” features Majid Michel, Roselyn Ngisah, Bolanle Ninalowo, Peter Ritchie, Mbong Amata, Ikechukwu Onyeka and Ingrid Elizabeth Alabi.

