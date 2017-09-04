470 MW Karpowership arrives in Ghana

The world’s largest Powership known as Karadeniz Powership Osman Khan has arrived in Ghana, Myjoyonline.com has gathered.

A statement by Karpowership Ghana Company Limited Friday said the arrival of the Powership is a fulfillment of its Power Purchase Agreement with the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG).

As part of the 2015 agreement, Karpowership Ghana is expected to provide a total of 450MW capacity, which is expected to directly feed into the national grid for a period of 10 years.

The 470 MW Powership is expected to supply uninterrupted and reliable electricity at a lowest cost to the country for thermal power generation.

Per the agreement, the Powership will initially use low Sulphur Heavy Fuel Oil (HFO) to generate electricity but it will be converted to Natural Gas as soon as local Natural Gas supplies become available.

“The operations of 470 MW Karadeniz Powership Osman Khan will have a significant contribution to Ghana’s electricity supply as the most reliable power plant in the country and create more employment opportunities,” the statement by Karpowership has said.