Wutah thrills Miss Universe Ghana 2017 patrons

Wutah performing their popular hit single, 'Change your style' at Miss Universe Ghana 2017

Patrons who made it to the finale of this year’s edition of Miss Universe Ghana will attest to the fact that they had nothing but fun.

The event which was hosted at the plush Labadi Beach Hotel in Accra left music lovers excited as they were massively entertained by music group, Wutah.

Clad in suits, the duo performed their popular hit single, ‘Change your style’ and patrons who could not resist joined in and sang along while others danced their hearts out.

The contestants of the Miss Universe competition paraded the walkway one after the other as the duo thrilled the audiences with the hit single.

The contest ended with the Central Regional representative, 23-year-old business administration graduate, Ruth Quashie, winning the crown.

Finalists who contested for the crown includes, Akyere Gladys Rockson, Nana Ama Agyekum, Peggy Boateng, Ruth Quashie (Miss Universe Ghana 2017), Hephie Armah (1st runner up), Nadia Sarbah ,Sefakor Esinam Ahiave, Loretta Doe Lawson, Nura Ladi Mohammed, Emily Randolph (2nd runner up), Cindy Emefa Coffe and Sylvia Ama Owusu.

The event was hosted by Radio personality,Doreen Andoh and the judges include Miss Universe Netherlands (2003), Miss Netherlands Europe(2005),Tessa Brix, Michelle Attoh, Sean Guy and Giovanna Nicole.