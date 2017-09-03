We need your support to win Miss Universe – Menaye to Ghanaians

Entertainment of Sunday, 3 September 2017

Mrs. Menaye Donkor Muntari, CEO of MALZ Promotions and owner of Miss Universe Ghana is courting the support of all Ghanaians to enable the current Miss Universe Ghana 2017, Ruth Quashie excel at the upcoming Miss Universe beauty pageant.

This she said would be a great help to the success of the Miss Universe Ghana franchise, the current queen and the nation as a whole.

Mrs. Donkor Muntari mentioned that the pageant gives the winner the rare opportunity to be an ambassador of Ghana, being a reflection of what Ghana has to offer to the international market hence the need for massive support from Ghanaians on all platforms possible.

Speaking at the Miss Universe Ghana 2017 grand finale in Accra, Menaye said,“What we need from now onwards is the support from the Nation, whether online, twitter, Instagram whatever it is we need to push our queen to win and that is our focus. We are not here to play, we are not here to have a winner and get a dinner and that is it. If we have a product here why don’t we promote her in Miss Universe, that is the focus and that is the drive?”

The former Miss Universe Ghana winner and Miss Universe representative for Ghana, recounted her experience since 2004 when she was crowned the prestigious title.

“It’s been a whirlwind thirteen years since I held this prestigious title myself and I can attest to the fact that behind the glitz and glamour, the opportunities that come with being Miss Universe Ghana are vast and varied,” she said.

She has since worked tirelessly to see super models far and near have greater opportunities than she did and keep the fire of ‘confidently beautiful’ burning.

“My personal experience of the pageant opened doors. I became a model, philanthropist, proud ambassador of Ghana, entrepreneur and now the Miss Universe Ghana National Director, aptly passing on to others the very gift I was once given,” she noted.