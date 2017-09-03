We can’t dress shabbily to events– James Gardiner tells Yvonne Nelson

Entertainment of Sunday, 3 September 2017

Ghanaian actor James Gardiner has rebutted his colleague Yvonne Nelson’s claim that Ghanaian actors and actresses are only interested in jumping to events all dressed up just to catch attention on social media while the movie industry remains nothing but dead.

James Gardiner holds a different view altogether, his view is that, though he agrees with his female colleague over the current poor state of the movie industry which needs to be revived and life brought to it, he does not agree with her opinion that actors and actresses should stop slaying at events.

According to James, being fashionable adds to the profession and that there’s actually no showbiz without fashion so for a movie star slaying plays a very critical role.

Yvonne Nelson chided her colleagues who according to her were only interested in dressing up extravagantly and showing up at high-class events for social media fame while doing nothing to and help bring life into the once vibrant English speaking movie industry which is currently at the verge of collapse.

She wrote “Listen, let’s put in same energy to bring back the dead industry rather than slay on carpets cuz truthfully y’all know there’s no work! The industry has so lost its way and they can’t even see it, they all going in that direction; dressing up to be posted on SM”.

But James argued that the fact that most of his colleague movie stars have been idle regarding acting for some time now, doesn’t mean they should shabbily dressed to events; adding that in the western world, all movie stars dress with great fashion sense and so there is no problem if Ghanaian movie stars imitate their senior counterparts.

“I mean not to say in comparison to anything but the westerners were the ones who actually brought showbiz and you don’t only pay attention to the business, the show even comes before the biz you get what am saying?”

“On the red carpet and stuff like that when we watch from the Westerners, the EMYs, the Grammies, and what not BET, and MTV awards, we see everyone slaying. They dedicate part of the shows to display what they wear, the clothing line and designer.”

Asked if he felt guilty by Yvonne’s claim considering the fact he James was one of the actors who attends shows and dresses well, he quickly responded to that “No I don’t; that’s fine by me and I’m not guilty”.

The handsome actor said looking good at events helps the industry to grow because it gives industry players the opportunity to be talked about and that sells their brands in a different way.

“Fine, there are no works alright but if you are an artiste and you are invited, nominated for an awards ceremony, the fact you haven’t shot in a month, doesn’t necessarily mean that you shouldn’t slay, you are an artiste, you need to represent the brand you are selling. If you go shabbily dressed, everybody will talk foul about you and is not good for your brand so you need to keep it up.”

“At least that even gets people talking. Social media is vibrant now if you are not shooting and you are an artiste and you get invited to a show, you don’t say that because you are not shooting a lot and you are going you just dress down; no!” he stressed.