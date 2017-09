Tanzania and East Africa’s male artist, RUMMY



Tanzania and East Africa’s fastly dominating male artist RUMMY releases his brand new single UYEE.

This horn heavy Stadium anthem tells a story of a man who admires a girl and wants to party with her to prove haters wrong.

This captivating breakup Audio was produced by LIZER under WASAFI STUDIOS and the video is directed by East Africa best video director HANSCANA.

