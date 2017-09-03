Star Microinsurance strategises to dominate market

Executive Director, Mr. Kwame Asare Boakye taking participants through the strategic session

Star Microinsurance Services Limited, in a bid to take its rightful position as the dominant Microinsurance Company in Ghana, has held a two days Strategic session dubbed; “Business Growth Strategies” with Management and Non-Management Staff.

During this Strategic meeting, the team was taken through various strategic topics such as Driving Motivation, Morale and Commitment as well as New Approaches to working with the use of Technology.

The resource person, Mr. Michael Osikoya, who is a seasoned Strategic Management practitioner, urged the team to go the extra mile in all their endeavors.

The new Executive Director, Mr. Kwame Asare Boakye, took the Team members through the new strategic focus of the company, which is to reach the 1,500,000 clientele base by end of 2018 from the current one million figure.

Participants

The company is to achieve this objective by acquiring the state of Art Technology to drive customer service, sales, premium collections and prompt payment of genuine claims.

The Executive Director and Management also believe that in achieving this objective; Recruitment, Training and staff motivation are key success factors which will also form an integral part of the whole process.

In spite of the repositioning process, the company paid genuine claims of over GH¢700,000.00 within the first half of 2017 to various institutions who have Loan Protection policy with the company and also to individual clients in the markets.