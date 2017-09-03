Sarkodie’s performance at ‘Da Highest’ concert in New York

Ahead of the release of his much anticipated 5th studio album Highest, Ghana’s most decorated rap artist of all time Sarkodie pulled a mammoth crowd to the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York America where he performed for over 1 hour dishing great songs from back to back.
Sarkodie had support performances from legendary Amakye Dede, Kwadwo Nksandah Lilwin, Akwaboah, Efya and the Compozers.
He returns to Ghana for a concert with Fancy Gadam at the Tamale Sports Stadium on September 9 and continues with Düsseldorf – Antwerp(Belgium) – France(Rennes) – Holland – Hungary.