Sarkodie’s performance at ‘Da Highest’ concert in New York

Sarkodie had support performances from legendary Amakye Dede, Lilwin, Akwaboah and others <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385179598"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1504477825_995_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Ahead of the release of his much anticipated 5th studio album Highest, Ghana’s most decorated rap artist of all time Sarkodie pulled a mammoth crowd to the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York America where he performed for over 1 hour dishing great songs from back to back.

Sarkodie had support performances from legendary Amakye Dede, Kwadwo Nksandah Lilwin, Akwaboah, Efya and the Compozers.

He returns to Ghana for a concert with Fancy Gadam at the Tamale Sports Stadium on September 9 and continues with Düsseldorf – Antwerp(Belgium) – France(Rennes) – Holland – Hungary.

قالب وردپرس

Comments