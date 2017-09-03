Richard Kissi-Boateng fails to land SuperSport United move as PLS transfer window shuts

Sports News of Sunday, 3 September 2017

The PSL transfer deadline ended on Thursday night with several Clubs making last minute signings.

Kissi Boateng was heavily linked with the ABSA Premier League side who were keen to finalize a deal with the 26-year-old.

The left-back would now shift his attention elsewhere as he look forward to secure himself a new Club after ending a short-term spell at Liberty Professionals.

The Ghana international returned to the country after he was refused a contract extension at Congolese giants TP Mazembe.

Having excelled at Ghana Premier League side Berekum Chelsea where he played with the Club in the CAF Champions League after winning the domestic top-flight, the defender was lured by the Congolese giants where he spent three years at the Club together with fellow Ghanaians Daniel Nii Agyei, Soloman Asante, Gladson Awako and Yaw Frimpong.

The defender was a member of the Black Stars team at the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations in South Africa helping the team to a fourth placed finish at the competition.

Ghanasportsonline.com sources reveal the player might consider a return to Liberty Professionals for another short-term deal to seek an opportunity to land himself a lucrative contract outside the country.