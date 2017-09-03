Players were not hungry for a win – Gyan reveals reason for Congo draw

Sports News of Sunday, 3 September 2017

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

2017-09-03

play videoGhana drew with Congo on Friday <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385178506"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1504458025_761_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Black Stars skipper Asamoah Gyan has attributed the team’s lacklustre performance against Congo to the players’ lack of desire to win.

With Uganda beating Egypt a day earlier, Ghana was given an opportunity to put its World Cup hopes back on track but the Black Stars failed to take advantage after struggling with Congo to secure a point.

Speaking to the press after the game, Gyan admitted that Ghana’s chances of qualification are really slim and also chided his colleagues for not having the determination and hunger to win the game.

According to him, the players were not at the required level tactically and mentally hence their inability to win the game and stand a good chance of securing a fourth-successive World Cup appearance.

”It’s difficult, honestly, it’s very difficult. Things didn’t go well as expected and we didn’t play the way we expected to play like tactically and mentally. I don’t know what went wrong but I will say the desire wasn’t there today,” Gyan said in a post-match interview.

”It’s one of those days that things do not happen. Nobody is to be blamed but it’s one of those days. I don’t know what went wrong but I think it’s one of those days.”

Gyan’s view is one that has surprised many Ghanaians who believe that playing at the World Cup and wearing the national colours should have served as enough motivation for the Stars to beat Congo.

Ghana will play Congo in Kinshasha on Tuesday in the return leg clash.