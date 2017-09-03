OmniBank launches ‘Switch to Customer Delight’ campaign

Taking a giant leap to rethink customer service, OmniBank has rolled out an internal campaign dubbed “Switch to Customer Delight”.

This campaign is targeted at inspiring staff to go the extra mile to delight Customers through services and gestures that go beyond the ordinary or expectation of customers.

Over the years, many bank clients have consistently complained about the poor attitude of some bank employees, leading to poor customer service. But OmniBank wants to differentiate itself by preparing the employee to become customer service oriented and backing the service with effective systems and exceptional products.

The campaign was officially launched at the Bank’s mid-year review at Omni Academy (the Bank’s learning and development center) by the Managing Director of the Bank, Mr. Philip Oti-Mensah.

In an interview with the Customer Service Manager of the bank, Enyonam Nana Ama Kpe, she expressed satisfaction and optimism that the campaign which has been carefully planned by management will be the key game changer in the banking sector where products and services are similar.

“OmniBank is a customer oriented bank which is evident in the recognitions it had gained in the past. However, we want to take customer service to another level by constantly sensitizing staff to offer exceptional services” she said,

As part of the campaign, staff will receive awards on a monthly basis for exceptional customer experiences which they will have to show evidence through various client testimonial and the “picture story’.