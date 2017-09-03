My big boobs causing terrible accidents – Actress

Entertainment of Sunday, 3 September 2017

2017-09-03

Mitchel Ozakpolor

Busty actress, Mitchel Ozakpolor, has narrated how a lustful car owner rammed into another car while starring at her boobs indiscriminately, in Lagos.

Sharing this shocking experience with HVP, the actress said, on that fateful day, she was walking down the road as there was heavy traffic around Surulere area of Lagos.

Upon sighting her, the car owner in question lost control of himself as he kept starring at her boobs until his car rammed into another car.

Immediately, the two drivers alighted from their cars and started throwing shade at each other as she walked passed them. Mitchel said the incident wasn’t the only embarrassing moments she has had as a busty actress.

She recalled that on several occasions, she had avoided standing at bus stops because of men starring at her boobs. “It happens all the time, they keep starring at my boobs.

And that’s why I tried to avoid standing at bus stops. I know I have huge boobs that men cannot take their eyes off my boobs,” she enthused.