Mmebusem names his twins after Akufo-Addo and Rebecca Akufo-Addo

Entertainment of Sunday, 3 September 2017

Source: awakeafrica.com

2017-09-03

Mmebusem Marriesplay videoKumawood actor and producer, Mmebusem and his wife

Kumawood actor and producer, Justice Hymns, aka Mmebusem, has revealed the names for his first twins who were delivered in the United States of America.

FNNewsOnline.com has spotted a video on Youtube which has confirmed that wife of the actor has delivered in the U.S. and the proposed names he intended for his twins.

In the video, Mmebusem said; “Right now, by God’s grace, she (Abena) has given birth in New York City… I’m happy to announce to you that she has given birth to twins; one girl and one boy.

“By God’s grace, I’m praying that she arrives in Ghana, and when she comes – it won’t be long – you will see pictures, and I’ll also drop my music to thank my wife,” he said in the video.

“I will name them after Ghana’s President Akufo-Addo and Rebecca Akufo-Addo”

Video below:

قالب وردپرس

Comments

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR