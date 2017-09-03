Mmebusem names his twins after Akufo-Addo and Rebecca Akufo-Addo

Entertainment of Sunday, 3 September 2017

Kumawood actor and producer, Justice Hymns, aka Mmebusem, has revealed the names for his first twins who were delivered in the United States of America.

FNNewsOnline.com has spotted a video on Youtube which has confirmed that wife of the actor has delivered in the U.S. and the proposed names he intended for his twins.

In the video, Mmebusem said; “Right now, by God’s grace, she (Abena) has given birth in New York City… I’m happy to announce to you that she has given birth to twins; one girl and one boy.

“By God’s grace, I’m praying that she arrives in Ghana, and when she comes – it won’t be long – you will see pictures, and I’ll also drop my music to thank my wife,” he said in the video.

“I will name them after Ghana’s President Akufo-Addo and Rebecca Akufo-Addo”

