Mmebusem names his twins after Akufo-Addo and Rebecca Akufo-Addo

Entertainment of Sunday, 3 September 2017
Source: awakeafrica.com
Kumawood actor and producer, Justice Hymns, aka Mmebusem, has revealed the names for his first twins who were delivered in the United States of America.
FNNewsOnline.com has spotted a video on Youtube which has confirmed that wife of the actor has delivered in the U.S. and the proposed names he intended for his twins.
In the video, Mmebusem said; “Right now, by God’s grace, she (Abena) has given birth in New York City… I’m happy to announce to you that she has given birth to twins; one girl and one boy.
“By God’s grace, I’m praying that she arrives in Ghana, and when she comes – it won’t be long – you will see pictures, and I’ll also drop my music to thank my wife,” he said in the video.
“I will name them after Ghana’s President Akufo-Addo and Rebecca Akufo-Addo”
Video below: