Miss Central Region crowned Miss Universe Ghana 2017

2017-09-03

Miss Universe Ghana 2017 celebrating her victory with the other ladies who contested

A 23-year-old business administration graduate, Ruth Quashie has been crowned Miss Universe Ghana 2017.

The runners-up were Hephie Armah, a final year student of the Ghana Institute of Journalism, and Emily Randolph, also a student at the Ghana Institute of Journalism who came in second and third respectively.

Miss Quashie drove home in a lustrous brand new Hyundai Elantra, scored herself a one year-contract with a modelling agency in Italy and is expected to represent Ghana at the international pageant (Miss Universe).

The 10 ladies who were shortlisted out of several, before the grand finale had engaged in fierce competitions, training programmes to prove which one of the contestants merited the Miss Universe Ghana 2017 crown.

The ladies each represented regions in the country and gave brief speeches amid spectacular performances on why one should visit their respective regions.

Further into the pageant, the contestants were reduced to five and then three finalists, each of them were made to answer questions from the judges.

With the question, “How would you explain the concept of a glass half full as opposed to a glass half empty,” Some of the ladies excelled in their performance while others fumbled along the way.

After much scrutiny and assessments the winner of the 2017 Miss Universe Ghana was crowned.

Mrs. Menaye Donkor-Muntari, Miss Universe Ghana 2004 and CEO of MALZ Promotions also owner of Miss Universe Ghana said the pageant gives the winner the rare opportunity to be an ambassador of Ghana, being a reflection of what Ghana has to offer to the international market hence the need for massive support from Ghanaians on all platforms possible.

“What we need from now onwards is the support from the Nation, whether online, twitter, Instagram whatever it is we need to push our queen to win and that is our focus. We are not here to play, we are not here to have a winner and get a dinner and that is it. If we have a product here why don’t we promote her in Miss Universe, that is the focus and that is the drive,” she explained.

The night saw thrilling performances from Wutah and Cina Soul as well as intriguing dance performances and live band music.

Finalists that contested for the crown includes, Akyere Gladys Rockson, Nana Ama Agyekum, Peggy Boateng, Ruth Quashie (Miss Universe Ghana 2017), Hephie Armah (1st runner up), Nadia Sarbah ,Sefakor Esinam Ahiave, Loretta Doe Lawson, Nura Ladi Mohammed, Emily Randolph (2nd runner up), Cindy Emefa Coffe and Sylvia Ama Owusu.