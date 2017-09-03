Kwesi Appiah is tactically bankrupt – Journalist fumes

Black Stars coach, Kwesi Appiah <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385178506"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1504465226_790_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Ace sports journalist Gary-al Smith has slammed Black Stars coach Kwesi Appiah for not being able to “talk tactics”.

Kwesi Appiah’s tactical prowess has become a subject of discussion following the Black Stars’ abysmal display against Congo and the Joy FM sports journalist has taken a swipe at the coach for not being able to express himself properly when it comes to tactics.

In a series of tweets, the highly esteemed sports journalist questioned coach Appiah’s tactical dexterity branding him as “clueless”

The Black Stars on Friday labored at home to pick a point against a less-fancied Congolese side.

The performance from both the players and the technical bench has led to a barrage of attacks from Ghanaians who believe that the team’s performance was nothing short of shambolic.

Meanwhile, the Stars are expected to fly to Congo tonight for the return fixture on Tuesday.

قالب وردپرس

Comments